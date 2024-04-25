Hungary keen on boosting gas supply from Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungary is keen on boosting natural gas supply from Azerbaijan, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said on Thursday.

He made the remarks while speaking at the 10th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Hungary Intergovernmental Commission in Baku, News.Az reports.

Minister Szijjártón pointed out that last year, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Hungary exceeded $120 million reaching a high level.

He also stressed the importance of the energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Hungary.

News.Az