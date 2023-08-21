Hungary maintaines partnership relations with Azerbaijan for more than a decade - FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Energy cooperation between Hungary and Azerbaijan is entering new dimension, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations of Hungary Peter Szijjarto said, News.az reports.

He stressed that there is a political will to bring gas supplies from Azerbaijan to Hungary to 1 billion cubic meters.

"We have been maintaining partnership relations with Azerbaijan for more than a decade. Currently, we have an agreement according to which we plan to purchase 100 million cubic meters of gas from Azerbaijan in the fourth quarter of this year," Szijjarto said.

Earlier, the Minister noted that Azerbaijani gas supplies are currently the most effective solution to the energy crisis in Europe.

Meanwhile, MVM CEEnergy, the largest Hungarian wholesale trader of natural gas, and SOCAR, the state oil company of Azerbaijan, signed a contract for the sale of 100 million cubic meters of gas, deliveries of which will begin in the fourth quarter of 2023. SOCAR has already started pumping the first 50 million cubic meters of gas into Hungarian storage facilities.

News.Az