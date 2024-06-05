Hungary pledges full support for Azerbaijan-initiated global projects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungary will provide full support for global projects initiated by Azerbaijan, Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said during the Baku Energy Forum, News.Az reports.

He noted that the expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor will boost Azerbaijan’s natural gas exports to Europe.The minister emphasized that Hungary's annual need for natural gas is 9-10 billion cubic meters.“Hungary produces only 1.5 billion cubic meters of gas, which is a very small volume. Therefore, Hungary imports natural gas from its close partner, Azerbaijan. In order to increase the volume of exports of Azerbaijani gas, the Southern Gas Corridor has been expanded and new interconnectors have been put into operation. But this process must continue. Azerbaijan intends to export green energy to Europe. Hungary will supportAzerbaijan’s global projects,” he said.The minister said that the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine has led to an energy crisis in Europe.“European countries want to ensure energy security, diversify gas imports, and there is a need for Azerbaijani natural gas. To achieve this, we should invest in the expansion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP),” he added.

News.Az