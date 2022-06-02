Hungary reaffirms commitment to acquiring energy resources from Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungary remains committed to acquiring energy resources from Azerbaijan, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said on Thursday.

The minister made the remarks while speaking at the Baku Energy Forum held on the sidelines of the Baku Energy Week in the Azerbaijani capital, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Szijjártó said Hungary wants Azerbaijani gas to become the main gas in Europe. “However, to implement this idea, it’s necessary to develop the infrastructure and potential of the Caspian region,” he noted.

The two-day Baku Energy Forum will focus on global energy prospects, financing the transition to green Energy, gas supplies, a map of exploration, production opportunities in the Caspian region and a number of other topical issues.

More than 400 delegates from 20 countries of the world are taking part in the forum. The forum program includes 25 topics from 50 speakers. The plenary session was devoted to energy in transition: new opportunities and challenges in a changing world.

