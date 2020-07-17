Hungary reiterates strong support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungary’s position on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is clear and remains unchanged, said Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó.

The Hungarian minister made the remarks with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Friday in Baku.

Szijjártó also reiterated Hungary’s strong support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.

Speaking about the ongoing double standards in the world, the Hungarian minister said his country also observes such an attitude. “Hungary’s foreign policy focuses on the principle of mutual respect,” he added.

News.Az