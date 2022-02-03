Hungary reiterates support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungary has always supported the internationally recognized territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, said Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó.

He made the remarks on Thursday at the 8th meeting of the Azerbaijani-Hungarian joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation in Baku, News.Az reports.

The minister noted that relations between the two countries keep developing and trade links are strengthening.

“A number of Hungarian companies are currently operating in Azerbaijan. There is a great potential for further development of bilateral ties,” Szijjártó added.

News.Az