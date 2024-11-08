Hungary's Orban urges EU to reassess its support for Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated ahead of a Friday EU summit that the European Union must reconsider its support for Ukraine following Donald Trump's potential U.S. election victory, emphasizing that Europe cannot bear the financial burden of the war on its own, News.Az reports citing TRT World.

Trump has criticised the level of US support for Ukraine's fight against Russia's 2022 full-scale offensive and before the election promised to end the conflict before even taking office, without explaining how.The future of Ukraine aid is among major questions facing the EU after Trump's win, with the region struggling to put on a united front and its two biggest powers, Germany — whose government just fell apart — and France, politically weakened."The Americans will quit this war, first of all, they will not encourage the war," Orban, a close Trump ally, told state radio on Friday ahead of the informal EU summit he is hosting in the Hungarian capital."Europe cannot finance this war alone... Some still want to continue sending enormous amounts of money into this lost war but the number of those who remain silent... and those who cautiously argue that we should adjust to the new situation, is growing."Along with the United States, the EU and its member countries are among the biggest donors of military and financial aid to Ukraine and most EU leaders have voiced strong support for continuing on that path.German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reiterated that stance in Budapest on Friday, saying Europe also needs to beef up its own defences. "Russia has invaded Ukraine and is continuing this war with unchanged brutality," he said."One question is quite clear: Together as the European Union, as Europeans, we must do what is necessary for our security. This will be particularly successful if everyone makes their contribution."

News.Az