Hungary supports Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity

Hungary has always supported the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, said Minister for Economic Development of Hungary Márton Nagy as he met with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

Thanking for the reception, Márton Nagy expressed condolences to the head of state over the martyrdom of Azerbaijani soldiers yesterday.

The Minister for Economic Development of Hungary said that his country has always supported the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and underscored that there is no alternative to peace and negotiations. Márton Nagy noted that President Ilham Aliyev`s visit to Hungary was carried out at a high level and was of great importance in terms of developing the bilateral ties.

News.Az