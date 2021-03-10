Hungary supports participation of its companies in restoration of Karabakh – minister

Azerbaijan and Hungary enjoy fruitful cooperation, and bilateral ties continue to develop successfully, said Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto, who is on a working visit to Baku.

Szijjarto made the remarks at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku.

According to the Hungarian minister, there are no unresolved issues between the two countries, which pave the way for the successful cooperation in the economic sector.

Szijjarto went on to say that the main purpose of his visit to Azerbaijan is to create conditions for the participation of Hungarian companies in the reconstruction and renovation work in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The minister expressed Hungary’s support for the participation of local companies in the restoration of Karabakh.

