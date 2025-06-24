Hungary to oppose Ukraine's integration into NATO, EU at key summits: PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungary will seek to block Ukraine's integration into NATO and the European Union (EU) at key summits of the two Western blocs this week, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a social media post on Monday evening, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Orban said Hungary aims to prevent the establishment of institutional ties between Ukraine and the two organizations, noting that such developments could lead to conflict and financial instability in the region.

He described Ukraine's potential NATO membership as an "immediate and direct threat" due to the alliance's collective defense commitments. Ukraine's EU accession, he added, would pose a "constant and indirect threat" that could escalate at any time.

The prime minister said he believed that Ukraine's EU membership could negatively affect Hungary's economy by harming farmers' interests, reducing wages, taking jobs from Hungarian workers and diverting funds away from Hungary to Ukraine.

Referring to the NATO summit in The Hague from Tuesday to Wednesday and the EU summit in Brussels from Thursday to Friday, he said Hungary would navigate the "rough waters" ahead with experience and strength.

