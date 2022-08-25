Hungary to receive green energy from Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungary is planning to receive the supply of green electricity from Azerbaijan, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said on Facebook, News.Az reports.

According to the Hungarian minister, the current situation clearly shows the importance of exploring new energy sources and integrating them into the supply.

“One of the most important partners in the short-term and medium-term perspective in this regard is Azerbaijan,” Szijjarto said.

He noted that Azerbaijan will supply energy to Georgia and from there to Romania.

“Azerbaijan will produce a large amount of environmentally friendly electricity, which will be transported through an underwater pipeline to Georgia and from there to Romania. It was agreed on that Hungary will join this large-scale project, since to receive funding from the EU the participation of at least two EU states members is required. Thus green electricity can be transported to Hungary partially for domestic use, partially for as a transit,” he said.

Szijjarto stressed that a completely new energy source will bring Hungary even closer to achieving carbon neutrality.

“Hungary and Azerbaijan are going to explore their options for joint agreement on this issue,” he added.

News.Az