Hungary vetoes EU's anti-Azerbaijani statement on Garabagh

Hungary has exercised its veto to prevent the EU from issuing a collective statement regarding the situation in Azerbaijan’s Garabagh region, News.Az reports.

According to sources within European diplomatic circles, this veto came in response to what is described as a prejudiced and anti-Azerbaijani statement by Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, regarding counter-terrorism measures in Garabagh. Originally, this statement was intended to be a joint declaration involving all 27 EU member states, but Hungary blocked its adoption.

Azerbaijan launched anti-terrorist measures in Garabagh on September 19 in order to completely expel illegal Armenian armed formations from its territory.

As a result, in less than 24 hours, the Azerbaijani Army managed to take control of more than 90 combat positions of the Armenian armed forces units. At the same time, seven combat vehicles, one tank, four mortars, and two infantry fighting vehicles were seized as trophies by the Azerbaijani army.

Thus, an agreement on the cessation of anti-terrorist activities was reached at 13:00 (GMT+4) on September 20.

