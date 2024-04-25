Hungary welcomes Azerbaijan and Armenia's recent steps taken regarding borders

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We welcome the latest steps taken by Azerbaijan and Armenia in the direction of determining the borderline,” said the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó, who is on visit to Baku, at the press briefing, News.az reports.

“We are ready to assist in the restoration of peace and prosperity in the region. As Hungary, we are also ready to support Garabagh’s demining,” – he said.

News.Az