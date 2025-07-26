Hungary will not supply weapons to Kiev, doesn’t want to be dragged into conflict

Budapest has never supplied weapons to Ukraine and will never do that, it doesn’t want to be dragged into this conflict, said Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, News.az reports citing BBC.

“Hungary is a country which has never delivered any weapons to Ukraine, and we will not deliver any weapons to Ukraine in the future either. As long as this government is in office, our main goal is to keep Hungary out of this war, to prevent Hungary from being dragged into this war,” he said.

According to the top Hungarian diplomat, Hungary “will not allocate any financial resources to any weapon deliveries” to Kiev and doesn’t take part in NATO’s assistance to Ukraine.

News.Az