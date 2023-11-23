Hungary’s foreign minister arrives in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjártó arrived in Azerbaijan on Thursday.

"The night greeted us in Baku," Szijjártó wrote on Facebook, News.Az reports.

The Hungarian minister did not disclose the purpose of his visit.

Hungary and Azerbaijan are united by large-scale projects of regional importance. Hungary has been receiving natural gas from Azerbaijan. The two countries are also cooperating on a green corridor project that will contribute to the supply of clean energy to Europe.

The Hungarian oil company MOL Group is the largest investor in Azerbaijan from Central Europe.

As previously reported, Hungarian companies will soon begin reconstruction of the village in the liberated Azerbaijani territories.

News.Az