Hungary’s foreign minister due to visit Azerbaijan

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó is due to pay a visit to Azerbaijan in early June, News.Az has learned.

The Hungarian minister is scheduled to take part in the Baku Energy Forum, which will be held in Baku on June 2-3.

The forum will feature the following plenary sessions: "Energy in Transition Period: New Opportunities and Challenges in Transforming World", "Global Energy Outlook", "Path to Net Zero", "Unleashing Workforce Potential for Transition Towards A Lower Carbon Future In The Energy Sector."

The forum will also consider new production opportunities in the Caspian region, gas routes, oil refining and financing of petrochemical projects.

