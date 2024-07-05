Hungary’s Orban arrives in Moscow for Ukraine talks with Putin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has arrived in Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on possible ways to settle the Ukrainian counterpart, News.Az reports cited Bertalan Havasi, spokesman for the prime minister’s office, as saying.

"Within the framework of his peacemaking mission, Prime Minister Viktor Orban has arrived in Moscow. The head of government will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin," the spokesman said.On Friday, Orban told Kossuth Radio that he would like to convince Ukraine and Russia to "embark on a long journey which may end in a ceasefire and peace talks."On July 2, Orban visited the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, where he met with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and suggested that Ukraine should announce an immediate ceasefire and negotiate with Russia. Following Orban’s trip, European media outlets assumed that he might make a visit to Moscow on July 5. However, European Council President Charles Michel said later that Hungary did not have an EU mandate to hold talks with Ukraine and Russia.

News.Az