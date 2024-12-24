Hungary’s Orban predicts Ukraine war will end in 2025
In an interview with a Hungarian newspaper, Orban lamented the massive financial support provided by the U.S. and Europe to the war effort, totaling around 300 billion euros, News.Az reports.
The Hungarian premier argued that this substantial amount of money could have been better spent to boost European living standards, develop the Balkans, curb migration, and create a stronger European defense system.
He further criticized the conflict for its devastating impact on Ukraine, emphasizing the destruction of the country's infrastructure and energy systems. Orban warned that Ukraine would be unable to sustain its economy in the near future and pointed out that millions of people have already fled the country.
The Hungarian premier argued that this substantial amount of money could have been better spent to boost European living standards, develop the Balkans, curb migration, and create a stronger European defense system.
He further criticized the conflict for its devastating impact on Ukraine, emphasizing the destruction of the country's infrastructure and energy systems. Orban warned that Ukraine would be unable to sustain its economy in the near future and pointed out that millions of people have already fled the country.