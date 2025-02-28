Hungary’s Orban says Ukraine's EU membership ‘unimaginable’ now

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated that Ukraine's immediate membership in the European Union (EU) is currently unimaginable, though it may become possible in the future.

Speaking to a local radio, Orban stressed that Ukraine's accession to the EU currently runs counter to the interests of Hungary, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Hungary's prime minister noted that he "openly opposes" Ukraine's joining the union, but at the same time does not claim that such a situation "will remain forever." "Nobody knows how history will unfold. No one can know that, but one thing is certain: it is unthinkable at this moment," the prime minister said.

Ukraine's accession in the EU "would first of all lead to the destruction of Hungarian farming and the country's agriculture in general, which would mean the collapse of Hungary's entire national economy," Orban said. "In terms of Hungarian interests, I cannot say anything in support of Ukraine's joining the EU, but I can provide you with many arguments that speak against its accession right now," he added.

