Hungary’s Orban voices support for China’s Ukraine peace plan

At a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has expressed his country’s support for China’s peace plan for Ukraine, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"Hungarians are a peaceful nation. So we stand on the side of peace, not war," MTI cited the head of the Hungarian government as saying.Orban reiterated that the military conflict in neighboring Ukraine has been underway for two years and a half and this entire time "Hungary has been living in the shadow of a war." "Therefore, it is very important for us that China is calling for world peace, not war. As for the conflict near Hungary, we highly appreciate your peace initiative," he told Xi.

