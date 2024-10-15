Hungary’s PM Orban to attend COP29 in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban is set to take part in the upcoming 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Baku.

The announcement was made by Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Tamas Torma in Baku during a ceremony celebrating Hungary's National Day, which commemorates the 1956 revolution, News.Az reports.“Prime Minister Orban will represent Hungary at COP29, marking his third visit to Azerbaijan in less than a year,” Torma stated. He praised Azerbaijan's efforts in preparing for the conference, noting that these initiatives will benefit all participants.“Hungary fully supports the objectives of Azerbaijan's presidency and is confident that Azerbaijan will host a successful event,” he added.Torma also highlighted the strengthening of relations between Hungary and Azerbaijan over the past thirty years, noting significant bilateral cooperation and participation in multilateral initiatives, including collaborations within Turkic organizations.The ambassador pointed out that this relationship has evolved into a strategic alliance, yielding notable achievements, such as the recent acquisition of a five percent stake in the Shah Deniz gas field by the Hungarian MVM Group, one of the largest gas-condensate fields in the world.

