Hurricane Melissa: UN mobilizes aid for Jamaica, Cuba, Haiti

Clouds cover Kingston, Jamaica, ahead of the forecast arrival of Hurricane Melissa on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

+ ↺ − 16 px

United Nations spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said today that aid has been readied for Jamaica, Cuba, and Haiti to help those affected by Hurricane Melissa.

Staff members from the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs will be deployed to Cuba and Jamaica this week as conditions allow, said Dujarric, spokesperson for the U.N. secretary-general, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In Haiti, the same agency, known as OCHA, has also been supporting authorities, Dujarric said.

“Authorities report that priority needs include emergency shelter, essential household items, hygiene and cleaning kits, safe water, and additional logistical support to reach isolated areas,” he said.

The U.N. yesterday approved a $4 million allocation released from the Central Emergency Response Fund for Cuba, where the storm is expected to hit tomorrow night, Dujarric said.

“This allowed our partners to pre-position food and essential supplies — including rice, grains, hygiene kits, fuel vouchers, and portable water-treatment plants — in the eastern provinces,” he said.

News.Az