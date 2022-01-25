'I am extremely happy to be back in my native city after 30 years': Shusha resident

'I am extremely happy to be back in my native city after 30 years': Shusha resident

“During the 30-year longing for Shusha, I always believed we will be back to our ancestral lands. Thankfully, we are blessed to witness these days”, said resident of the city of Shusha Kamil Rustamov, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

Noting that he left Shusha when he was 35, Rustamov expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijani President, Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and the heroic Azerbaijani soldiers.

