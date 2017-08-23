"I am worried about Serzh Sargsyan, let him follow Yeltsin's example and leave"

+ ↺ − 16 px

"I openly tell him to go away in peace."

"I am a Christian, and I really worry about Serzh Sargsyan. I openly tell him to go away in peace. He has to leave following Yeltsin's example.

"I wholeheartedly wish that he peacefully and bloodlessly completed his stay in power," said the chairman of the Union of Political Scientists of Armenia, Hmayak Hovhannisyan, in a conversation with the First Information.

The political scientist notes that if Serzh Sargsyan persists and does not leave power in April, serious shocks are possible: "This is a challenge to public. If the Armenian people accept the idea that it should not exist, then Serzh Sargsyan will remain in power. If the Armenian people reconcile with burning forests, shallowing Sevan and ransacking resources, then let him remain in power. If the Armenian people act as whales, thrown out on land for suicide, let him remain in power. The price of keeping Serzh Sargsyan in power is known to Moscow, since they agreed it in September," he said.

News.Az

News.Az