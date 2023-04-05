I experienced extraordinary feelings while being in Khankendi: Azerbaijani doctor who saved Armenian resident of Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the supervision of Azerbaijani doctors, a resident of Armenian origin from Karabakh was safely taken to the hospital in Khankendi, Vilad Aliyev, a doctor at the Shusha Modular Hospital, told journalists, News.Az reports.

"We were informed about the deterioration of health of citizens passing through the territory under the temporary control of Russian peacekeepers. We immediately arrived at the scene with two ambulances. The condition of three out of four people was relatively severe," he said.

Vilad Aliyev noted that Azerbaijani doctors provided first aid to residents of Karabakh of Armenian origin, whose health has deteriorated on the Lachin-Khankendi road.

"I experienced extraordinary feelings while being in Khankendi. At the post, we talked to the Armenians in Azerbaijani. We saved the lives of Armenian patients. After handing them over to the hospital, we returned to Shusha," the doctor added.

