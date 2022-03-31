‘I hope upcoming meeting with Armenian PM will be productive’ – Azerbaijani President

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Thursday said he hopes the upcoming meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will be productive, News.Az reports.

The European Union on Wednesday announced that a new meeting between the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders will be organized by European Council President Charles Michel.

“I do hope that this meeting will be productive. Because there have already been several meetings and we must move towards peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia and sign a peace agreement as soon as possible,” President Aliyev said as he received a delegation led by Minister for Foreign Affairs of Poland, OSCE Chairman-in-Office Zbigniew Rau.

The Azerbaijani leader also thanked Poland for its continuous support in matters of cooperation with the European Union.

