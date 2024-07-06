‘I'm staying in’ US presidential race, Biden reiterates

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Joe Biden on Friday reiterated that he will stay in the presidential race, pledging to beat former President Donald Trump amid continuing doubts over his prospects and fitness for office after a poor showing in last week’s debate, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

“Ever since then (the debate), there's been a lot of speculation. What's Joe going to do? Is he going to stay in the race? What you going to do?” Biden said during a campaign event in the Midwestern state of Wisconsin.“Here's my answer. I am running and going to win again,” he told supporters.He said “some folks” were trying to push him out of the race and added: “Let me say this too, as I can, I'm staying in the race.”The president also called Trump the “biggest liar.”“Let's focus on what really matters, running against the biggest liar and the biggest threat. Oh, really, the biggest threat to our democracy in American history,” he added, hitting on the theme that while Biden was slow in the debate, Trump spouted a stream of falsehoods.​​​​​​​Biden is facing growing pressure to leave the race following his poor debate performance against Trump.Some Democrats believe Biden's candidacy will hurt the party's chances in the November elections and make Trump’s return to the White House more likely. Alarmed by that prospect, they are urging him to step aside in favor of someone younger and more electable.Later Friday, Biden is due to sit down for an interview with ABC News in order to sell himself as the best chance to beat Trump in November.

News.Az