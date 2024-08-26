IAE chief to visit Kursk NPP to assess situation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi will visit the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant on Tuesday in order to personally assess the situation at the facility.

“Given the serious situation, I am personally leading the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission to the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (KNPP) in the Russian Federation,” Grossi said in a statement, News.Az reports.He noted that the safety and security of all nuclear power plants is of central and fundamental concern to the IAEA.“Since new developments and increased levels of military activity in the vicinity of the KNPP, I have been closely following developments on the ground, especially with respect to the plant. It is important that when the Agency is called upon to fulfil its mandate to ensure that nuclear is used in a peaceful manner, we are present,” the IAEA chief said.Grossi added that the principles of nuclear security during armed conflicts, as well as the ones developed specifically for the Zaporozhye NPP, could also be applied to the Kursk NPP.

News.Az