IAEA 2019 conference continues with sessions

The 45th International Association for Educational Assessment (IAEA) Annual Conference themed "Assessment and Decision-making: Individual and Institutional Solutions". continues with sessions.

The conference features sessions focusing on Testing in primary education, Language assessment, Assessment review systems, Classroom assessment, and Psychological assessment.

The speakers highlight their researches on the topics and the experiences of the countries they represent.

