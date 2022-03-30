IAEA calls for discussion on Russia’s withdrawal from nuclear plants in Ukraine

IAEA calls for discussion on Russia’s withdrawal from nuclear plants in Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The IAEA chief on Wednesday said that the withdrawal of Russian troops from the territories of Ukraine’s Chernobyl and Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plants should be discussed, News.Az reports citing UNIAN.

“The Russian withdrawal from the territories of the Chernobyl and Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plants should be considered at different levels, in particular, at the negotiations between,” IAEA Rafael Grossi said at a meeting with employees of the South Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant.

The IAEA also expressed hope for a speedy cessation of hostilities.

“We hope that the moment of the ceasefire is already close, and the negotiations that are taking place between Ukraine and Russia will contribute to peace,” Grossi added.

News.Az