IAEA chief about Iran's implementation of JCPOA

Tehran continues to implement its nuclear-related commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The statement came from Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Yukiya Amano speaking to the board of governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

"The Agency continues to verify the non-diversion of nuclear material declared by Iran under its Safeguards Agreement. "he added.

"Evaluations regarding the absence of undeclared nuclear material and activities in Iran continue," Amano stressed.

