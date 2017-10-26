IAEA chief Amano to arrive in Tehran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Yukiya Amano is scheduled to pay an official visit to Iran on October 28.

Amano will hold talks with high-ranking Iranian officials about a number of issues, including the implementation of the Iran nuclear agreement, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), ISNA reported.

During his visit, Amano will meet the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Ali Akbar Salehi.

News.Az

