IAEA chief arrives at Russia’s Kursk NPP for inspection

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi has arrived in the Russian town of Kurchatov to inspect the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Grossi earlier called the risk of damage to the Kursk NPP due to the actions of the Ukrainian armed forces very serious.The IAEA chief said he planned to visit the plant to talk to its management and determine whether it had been attacked.The IAEA has said that military activity near the plant poses a serious risk to its nuclear and physical safety. A visit to the Kursk NPP would provide timely access for an independent assessment of the situation.

