IAEA chief calls Azerbaijan ‘important partner’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi on the sidelines of the Summit-level Meeting of the NAM Contact Group in response to COVID-19 in Baku, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The meeting covered the issues on cooperation between Azerbaijan and the IAEA, as well as nuclear safety and guarantees, and the current situation in the region.

Touching upon the joint programs implemented for many years in various areas, Minister Bayramov hailed the cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Agency in agriculture, medicine and petrochemistry.

FM Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to ensuring nuclear safety and stressed the importance of observing the safety standards of IAEA during the operation of the Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant where Armenia uses outdated technologies.

Noting that Azerbaijan is an important partner for the IAEA, DG Grossi hailed the ongoing joint projects, and pointed out the opportunities for deepening cooperation with Azerbaijan in nuclear security and other areas.

The sides also exchanged views on a number of other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az