IAEA chief Grossi to visit Moscow

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi will pay a visit to Moscow in the coming days, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said at a press conference, News.Az reports citing TASS.

Grossi will discuss with Russian officials the issue of security at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

“I confirm the message that he is going to come to Kyiv, and then to Moscow, it will be in the coming days,” Vershinin said.

He noted that Grossi put forward a number of ideas that are now being discussed by experts. They are concerned about nuclear safety and the cessation of shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

News.Az