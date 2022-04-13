IAEA chief may visit Ukraine's Chernobyl nuclear power plant on April 26

+ ↺ − 16 px

The visit of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi to Ukraine's Chernobyl nuclear power plant on April 26 – the day of the 36th anniversary of the disaster, Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko, News.Az reports citing Interfax agency.

“We are talking about April 26, the day of the anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster,” Galushchenko added.

Earlier, Grossi said that he will head an assistance and support mission to Ukraine's Chernobyl nuclear power plant "as soon as possible" to help ensure the facility's safety.

Grossi also noted that the mission "will be the first in a series of such nuclear safety and security missions to Ukraine."

The IAEA chief has just returned from his recent visits to Ukraine and Russia, during which he held discussions with officials on both sides about ensuring the security of Ukraine's nuclear facilities.

