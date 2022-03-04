IAEA chief to pay visit to Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi is scheduled to visit Tehran on Saturday for meetings with Iranian officials to ensure the successful conclusion of the Vienna talks on a nuclear deal, News.Az reports.

Diplomatic sources claim that a new draft document envisaging new rules for the lifting of US sanctions and the restriction of Iran’s nuclear program in already on the negotiating table.

According to Austrian media, IAEA’s monitoring of Iran’s nuclear sites is a major impediment to the signing of a final document. The UN nuclear watchdog chief stated that the organization’s inspections are not related to diplomatic negotiations.

Negotiations in Vienna are attended by Russia, China, Germany, France, the UK and Iran.

The US is indirectly involved as Washington unilaterally withdrew from a nuclear deal in 2018 during the administration of former President Donald Trump.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action was signed in 2015 with Tehran and world powers that ensured Iran’s nuclear program was peaceful.

News.Az