IAEA chief to report to UN Security Council on visit to Ukraine

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi will report to the UN Security Council on the IAEA mission’s visit to the Zaporizhzhia NPP on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing Ukrinform.

"We are now trying to give an in-depth assessment of the situation. And I plan to make a preliminary report next week, once we have the full picture," Grossi said during a press conference at the Vienna airport after returning from Ukraine.

He added that he would report to the UN Security Council "on our conclusions and what is happening" on Tuesday.

When asked if the IAEA learned anything new as a result of the visit, Grossi replied: "We knew a lot, but of course our job is to inspect. And the difference between being there and not being there is like the difference between day and night. We had a lot information about various things, but now I and my technical experts are able to assess their seriousness."

As Grossi noted, the IAEA now knows "much more" and continues to receive more information as some experts remained at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

He added that the issue of ceding the control of the ZNPP to Ukraine was "outside the capabilities" of the IAEA which deals with inspection and technical issues.

