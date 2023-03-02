IAEA chief welcomes Azerbaijan’s efforts to solve global issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi has welcomed Azerbaijan's efforts aimed at solving global issues.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the Summit-level Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group in response to COVID-19 in Baku, the IAEA chief noted that Azerbaijan has been an initiator of the consideration of relevant topics and global challenges.

"I welcome Azerbaijan's efforts aimed at solving global issues. The Non-Aligned Movement platform plays a crucial role in raising awareness and generating interest in such challenges," Grossi added.

News.Az