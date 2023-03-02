IAEA chief welcomes Azerbaijan’s efforts to solve global issues
Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi has welcomed Azerbaijan's efforts aimed at solving global issues.
Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the Summit-level Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group in response to COVID-19 in Baku, the IAEA chief noted that Azerbaijan has been an initiator of the consideration of relevant topics and global challenges.
"I welcome Azerbaijan's efforts aimed at solving global issues. The Non-Aligned Movement platform plays a crucial role in raising awareness and generating interest in such challenges," Grossi added.