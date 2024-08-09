IAEA does not see threats to Kursk power plant nuclear safety

+ ↺ − 16 px

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) does not see reasons for concerns regarding nuclear safety of the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant amid the attack of the Ukrainian army against the Kursk Region, News.az reports citing TASS .

"The IAEA is following reports about recent developments and has channels of communication open to both sides of the conflict. At this point there is no reason for concern with regard to nuclear safety and security," the agency’s press service told TASS."IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi reiterates that all nuclear power plants, regardless of where they are situated, should never be a target of an armed attack," the press service added.The large-scale attack of the Ukrainian armed forces against the Kursk Region was launched on August 6.

News.Az