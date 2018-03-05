IAEA: Iran implements its commitments under JCPOA

+ ↺ − 16 px

International Atomic Energy Agency chief Yukiya Amano said that IAEA confirms Iran implementing its commitments under the nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"The JCPOA represents a significant gain for verification. If the JCPOA were to fail, it would be a great loss for nuclear verification and for multilateralism," Reuters cited him as saying.

Amano said Iran was implementing its commitments under the deal. He confirmed the findings of a quarterly, confidential IAEA report on Iran issued last month.

News.Az

News.Az