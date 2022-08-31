IAEA mission leaves Kyiv for Zaporizhzhia NPP

+ ↺ − 16 px

The mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which had earlier arrived in Kyiv, set off for the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant to inspect the situation on the ground, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.

The IAEA mission plans to spend several days at the NPP, to hold talks with the staff, and to report on the outcome of the trip.

The organization also intends to establish a permanent representation at the nuclear facility, which is known to be Europe’s largest.

The mission headed by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi consists of 14 international experts.

News.Az