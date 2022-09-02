IAEA mission should ensure demilitarization of Zaporizhzhia NPP

+ ↺ − 16 px

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission should achieve the demilitarization of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his address to the participants of the annual international economic Ambrosetti Forum, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.

“With the help of our partners, we ensured that the IAEA mission was sent to the plant - just yesterday the mission was there. We agreed with the head of the IAEA, Mr. Grossi, the members of the mission, when I met with them, that they would help with the key issue - the key issue of the safety of the nuclear power plant, the key issue is the demilitarization of the plant. Because this is key to protecting all of us, all Europeans, from a radiation disaster,” he said.

Zelensky noted that the IAEA has not yet called on the Russian Federation to demilitarize the nuclear plant.

“I really hope that the mission will adhere to what the parties have agreed upon and what is in the interests of the entire international community. The greatest risk of a radiation disaster in 40 years must be removed,” he added.

