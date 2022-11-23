Yandex metrika counter

IAEA, Rosatom chiefs discuss security zone around ZNPP

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi has discussed the creation of a nuclear safety and security zone around the Zaporizhzhia NPP with a Russian delegation led by Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev in Istanbul on Wednesday, the IAEA said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

"IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi met a Russian delegation led by Rosatom DG Alexey Likhachev in Istanbul today, for consultations on operational aspects related to safety at Zaporizhzhia NPP in Ukraine & on urgently establishing a nuclear safety & security protection zone," the tweet reads.


