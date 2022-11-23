IAEA, Rosatom chiefs discuss security zone around ZNPP

+ ↺ − 16 px

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi has discussed the creation of a nuclear safety and security zone around the Zaporizhzhia NPP with a Russian delegation led by Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev in Istanbul on Wednesday, the IAEA said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

