IAEA says Iran has enough uranium for 12 nuclear bombs

IAEA says Iran has enough uranium for 12 nuclear bombs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran has enough enriched uranium to produce around 12 nuclear warheads but has not assembled any, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) stated on Thursday.

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the UN nuclear watchdog, told France Inter radio that Iran’s atomic facilities suffered “serious damage” from recent airstrikes but remain functional. “It’s inaccurate to claim the program has been eliminated,” he noted, referring to US-Israeli strikes on sites including Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

He confirmed that centrifuges at the Fordow enrichment facility were knocked out, while declining to provide updates on other locations.

Grossi also flagged growing friction with Tehran, citing Iranian accusations that the agency had lost its impartiality. “There is clear tension with Iran,” he remarked.

On June 25, Iran’s parliament passed a bill to halt cooperation with the IAEA—pending final approval by the Guardian Council—effectively requiring any inspections to be authorized by the Supreme National Security Council.

Under the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA), Iran was restricted to enriching uranium to 3.67%. It now enriches up to 60%, just short of the 90% level required for nuclear weapons. The IAEA has previously reported Tehran as non-compliant.

News.Az