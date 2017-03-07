IAEA verifies Iran’s adherence to JCPOA for over year

+ ↺ − 16 px

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has once again verified Iran’s adherence to its commitments under a July 2015 nuclear agreement between the Islami

“The agency has been verifying and monitoring the implementation by Iran of its nuclear-related commitments under the [nuclear deal, known as the] Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) for more than a year,” the Director said in his introductory statement to the Board of Governors on Monday.

Amano further said that the IAEA in January has confirmed the removal of “excess centrifuges and infrastructure” from the Fordo enrichment facility to the Natanz nuclear site, where they are now stored under the agency’s continuous monitoring, PressTV reported.

Amano said the IAEA would continue to verify the non-diversion of nuclear material declared by Iran under its safeguards agreement.

“Evaluations regarding the absence of undeclared nuclear material and activities in Iran continue,” the UN nuclear agency’s head added.

News.Az

