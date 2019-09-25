Yandex metrika counter

IBA, Azerbaijani Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communications sign MOU

International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) and Azerbaijani Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communications signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Sept. 25, Trend reports.

The memorandum envisages joint activity in the creation of the appropriate banking products for the development of electronic commerce, joint marketing research, implementation of joint projects to promote non-cash payments among entrepreneurs and other areas of cooperation.

After the signing ceremony, broad discussions were held regarding the access to the financial resources for local startups, problems in this sphere, the access to the international markets, tax systems for startups, as well as on the issues of encouraging local investors in terms of investments in startups.

News.Az 



