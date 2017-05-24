Yandex metrika counter

IBA ratings may be revised

International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) commented on meeting held with foreign creditors in London yesterday.

The First Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of the Bank Abbas Ibrahimov told APA-Economics that IBA’s ratings may be revised after this meeting: “International rating agencies may downgrade bank’s ratings temporarily. However, this does not mean that the situation of the bank has deteriorated. This is normal rule applied traditionally. The ratings are upgrades after the process”.  

