Ibrahimov: VAK liquidation causes discontent among Azerbaijanis in Russia

"The VAK liquidation by a court decision is unwanted."

The liquidation of the All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress (VAK) caused discontent among Azerbaijanis living in this country, the chairman of the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Diaspora, Nazim Ibrahimov, said on Monday, APA reported.



Russia’s court will make a relevant decision on the issue in September, said Ibrahimov, noting that some work is being done in this direction.



“We can express some opinions after a relevant decision is made. The VAK liquidation by a court decision is unwanted, and it caused discontent among millions of Azerbaijanis in Russia,” he said.



Ibrahimov said that he believes this issue can be solved in a softer form.



“There may be some shortcomings in the activity of any organization. If we want, we can overcome them. Such kind of radical decisions cause discontent among Azerbaijanis,” he added.



Ibrahimov expressed hope that a right decision will be made by a Russian court in September.

News.Az

