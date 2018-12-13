ICAO: Azerbaijan achieved best result in complying with int’l civil aviation standards in Europe and CIS region

Azerbaijan has achieved the best result in Europe and CIS region in terms of compliance with international standards in the field of civil aviation, according to an audit conducted by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Carried out at the State Civil Aviation Agency under Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, the audit revealed that the country has achieved 23.3 percent improvement in terms of compliance with international civil aviation standards over the last two years, the best result in Europe and CIS region.

During a meeting hosted by ICAO European and North Atlantic Regional Bureau in Paris, Regional Director Luis Fonseca de Almeida congratulated the delegation of Azerbaijan State Civil Aviation Agency on the achievement, and hailed it as the best result in the region in 2018.

Head of the Azerbaijani delegation Arif Mammadov emphasized that the country will maintain close cooperation with ICAO in order to make greater achievements in ensuring aviation security.

News.Az

